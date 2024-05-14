Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar Assert Govt's Stability, Rubbish 'Operation Kamala' Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst a turbulent political climate, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have boldly asserted the steadfastness of the state government. They firmly rejected any endeavours aimed at undermining its stability through Operation 'Kamala'. This declaration follows mounting conjecture, drawing parallels to the political scenario in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the submission of nomination papers for Congress candidates in the Legislative Council elections in Shantinagar, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed any notion of vulnerability within the government, stating firmly, "Our government cannot be overthrown through Operation Kamala for any reason in the state." He emphasized the steadfastness of their MLAs, asserting that none were inclined towards defection, citing previous failed attempts as evidence of their resilience. "They have already tried this for the past year and have failed. Why would they try again?" Siddaramaiah added.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed Siddaramaiah's sentiments, expressing skepticism about the future of the Maharashtra government. "It is doubtful that the Maharashtra government will survive," he remarked, pointing to a perceived shift in loyalty among MLAs in Maharashtra. "MLAs are all doing a U-turn there. MLAs of NCP and Shiv Sena are returning. After the Lok Sabha elections, the government there will fall," Shivakumar predicted while affirming confidence in the prospects of their party in Karnataka's forthcoming assembly elections.

The statements from Karnataka's top leadership come amidst heightened political manoeuvring and speculation, particularly following recent developments in Maharashtra's political landscape.