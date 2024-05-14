Global Partnerships In Healthcare Research Benefit Qatar Precision Health Institute

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The importance of international cooperation to advance global healthcare through genomics research was highlighted at a breakout session during the formal launch of Qatar Precision Health Institute, a national centre for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation.

The new body, under which Qatar Foundation's (QF) Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome Programme fall, will oversee the planning and implementation of the national agenda in precision health.

The breakout session, titled“International Programs; Knowledge Exchange”, featured Dr. Hamdi Mbarek, Research and Partnerships Director, QPHI; Dr. Peter Goodhand, CEO of the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH), Canada; Dr. Burcu Yücel, Director of Turkish Research Institute, Türkiye; and Dr. Patrick Tan, Executive Director of Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE).

Moderated by Dr. Radja Badji, Manager, Translational Genomics, QPHI, the session examined the significance of interdisciplinary partnerships at a global level, delving into strategies and initiatives that can foster knowledge sharing and cross-border cooperation.

Highlighting the need for stronger partnerships, Dr. Badji said:“We need to establish successful collaborations, common goals, publish frameworks, engage in networks, and promote public exchange for ideas, and keep in mind that technology can unlock some challenges.”

Further emphasising the importance of collaboration and the ever-evolving nature of science and research, Dr. Mbarek added:“We should work together to increase diversity – to have more representation in genomics, and must remember that the science and the research that we did in the 90s and the 2000s is not the same research that is done today.”

Moreover, Dr. Tan stressed the importance of adaptable and collaborative frameworks that accommodate differences in technological research and capabilities.

He said:“We are all different – the sizes of our countries, the stage of technological research and experience, and the capabilities to bring value to the findings.” Dr. Yucel emphasised the significance of robust governance structures in promoting open science and transparent data-sharing policies.