FM Meets Syrian Counterpart On Sidelines Of Manama Summit Preparatory Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 13 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met on Monday with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Mekdad, ahead of the Arab Foreign Ministers' preparatory meeting for the Arab League Council at the summit level, which is hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.The two ministers discussed efforts aimed at halting the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the aggression.The two ministers also discussed the agenda of the Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting and ways to enhance coordination and cooperation on priority issues, primarily the Palestinian issue, and the efforts exerted within the Arab context to achieve security and stability in the region.Safadi and Mekdad touched on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity and cohesion of Syria, realizes the aspirations of its people, respects its sovereignty, rids it of terrorism and provides the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.They emphasized the importance of the role of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria within the efforts made in the context of the Arab track.Safadi underscored the need to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to a step-by-step methodology in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which addresses all the humanitarian, security and political repercussions of the crisis.Safadi and Mekdad also covered several bilateral issues, including border security and the fight against drug smuggling, and reviewed the results of the contacts conducted by the concerned authorities in the two countries to stop smuggling operations and defeat the danger they pose.The two ministers underlined the continuation of consultation and coordination within the framework of the common interest of ending the Syrian crisis and developing cooperation that reflects positively on the two countries.