Hajj Pilgrims From Kashmir Face Hardships In Saudi Arabia

The recent arrival of pilgrims in Makkah has shed light on several issues and challenges faced by the pilgrims.

A Hajj pilgrim from Kashmir, shared his experience with the news agency over the phone from Saudi Arabia. He revealed that their scheduled flight on May 12, 2024, was meant to land in Madina. However, due to heavy rainfall, the flight had to be diverted to Jeddah airport. Upon landing, the pilgrims were boarded onto a bus, which remained parked near the airport for the entire night. Shockingly, the pilgrims were left without food and water, spending the first night of the holy pilgrimage in distress. He expressed dismay, particularly for the aged pilgrims and those with ailments like diabetes, who endured starvation and dehydration throughout the night. He lamented,“We were bundled into a bus like cattle and kept in a corner for the entire night. The next day, the bus proceeded towards Madina, and we reached the beloved Prophet's (saw) city in the same condition, without food and water.”