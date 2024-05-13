Kharkiv Axis: Defense Forces Entrenching On Defense Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 140 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops since day-start as the number of firefights increased, including in the Kharkiv direction.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, referring to an update delivered as of 20:00 Kyiv time.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile forces hit six targets: an artillery system, an electronic warfare system, a command post, an ammunition depot, and two manpower and equipment clusters.

The Russians launched a total of six missile attacks and 64 airstrikes, as well as 51 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and at populated areas.

Kharkiv axis: 13 combat clashes were reported.

"Under heavy enemy fire, our units are acting resolutely, inflicting fire damage on the enemy force, intensifying their efforts. They are entrenching themselves in defense positions, equipping reserve ones," the General Staff said.

The Defense Forces are also helping civilians evacuate the affected settlements.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's defenders repelled 15 assaults in the Kupiansk direction.

Lyman axis: the number of clashes increased to nine.

The Russian army launched 15 assaults on the Siversk axis, seeing no success.

Pokrovsk axis: the number of Russian assaults was up to 33.

Kurakhove axis: Russian troops, with air support, tried 13 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses, gaining no ground as a result.

Vremivka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Vodiane and Staromaiorske areas.

The situation has not changed in the rest of the war zones.

"Our defense forces monitor enemy actions, reacting to battlefield changes. The command makes operational decisions to ensure battlefield control," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft over Donetsk region.

