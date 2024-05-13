(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cybersecurity Market Set to Surge Amidst $8 Trillion Threat
What Stocks Are Hot and What's Not Today?
Monday's Market Movers Will Shock You (Beware)
Get Bullish on AppLovin and The Trade Desk
3 Speculative Stocks: Redfin, iRobot, and This One Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, May 13, 2024
Urgent Alerts Include Biden's China EV Tariffs
The U.S. and China trade war that started after 2016 is continued. This time, the Biden administration will use tariffs against China. Traders who speculated on Nio (Nio), Li Auto (LI), Xiaomi (XIACY), and BYD (BYDDF) had a good run. They should take profits.
Watch for President Biden to announce taxes on Chinese electric vehicles. They are already at punitive levels that dissuade firms from dumping them in U.S. markets.
Needless to say, Tesla (TSLA) should retain profit margins with competition from Chinese EVs absent. It would still have to compete in China's market, where sales fell last quarter.
Expect higher taxes on Chinese solar equipment. Indirectly, Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Solaredge Technologies (SEDG), and Array Technologies (ARRY) are trading lower. First Solar (FSLR) will soon break out to new 1-year highs. It benefits from tariffs that prevent any meaningful competition.
The U.S. will tax Chinese-made medical supplies. Mckesson (MCK) should benefit.
Markets already anticipated tariffs on Chinese semiconductors. Nvidia (NVDA) continued to rebound. However, Intel (INTC) is in a downtrend from its own making. It released sub-par desktop chips and does not have a high-end GPU server chip. As a result, it is falling behind both AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108206068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.