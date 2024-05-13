CP67 Mall’s Week-Long Mother’s Day Extravaganza Ends with a Bang

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Mohali, May 12, 2024- Mothers bonding with their kids amidst a rocking Musical Evening and Fashion Walk marked the conclusion of CP67 Mall’s week-long Mother’s Day celebrations. As Tricity’s premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and family gatherings, CP67 Mall in Mohali saw families descend at the mall in large numbers to be a part of the most happening and truly heart-warming Mother’s Day celebrations.



As Live Musical Band belted out one hit after the other, the public could be seen singing and swaying along to create a truly mesmerizing sight. Celebrating motherhood, families could be seen pampering their mothers by requesting song dedications, which the live band was happy to accommodate. At the same time, the many handbags signalled that the mothers had been pampered with amazing gifts, courtesy of the amazing collection and offers available across brands at CP67.



Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, CP67 Mall in Mohali – a project by Unity Homeland, expressed his gratitude to all who participated in making the week-long celebration a resounding success. "Mother's Day is a time to honour the remarkable women who have shaped our lives with their boundless love and guidance," said Mr. Jindal. "We are thrilled to have provided a platform for families to come together and create cherished memories with their mothers."



CP67’s week-long celebration honouring mothers included a series of heart-warming and engaging activities which culminated today on Mother’s Day, May 12th.



The festivities kicked off with an enchanting ‘flower-arranging’ workshop on May 8th, followed by creative ‘dessert jar making’ and ‘gift wrapping’ workshops on May 9th and 10th, respectively. On May 11th, the mall hosted a highly anticipated Make-Up Masterclass featuring celebrity make-up artist Shubhdeep Kaur. Attendees had the opportunity to learn insider tips and tricks to pamper their mothers, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.



Today, on May 12th, the mall held the Fashion Walk where influencers strutted down the runway accompanied by their mothers, creating a scintillating and memorable experience for all in attendance. Along with the Fashion Walk, the Live Band performance ensured a truly captivating evening. The mall also offered guests complimentary nail art and provided a unique DIY bouquet station where guests created stunning flower arrangements to gift to their mothers as a token of their affection.







MENAFN13052024005232011781ID1108204810