101St Birth Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Celebrated In London

Fatime Letifova

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth ofnational leader Heydar Aliyev, events were organised by the Embassyof Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.

The counsellor of the embassy, Rashad Vahabzadeh, gave extensiveinformation about Heydar Aliyev's life and activities and spokeabout his greatness as a historical figure and his services toAzerbaijan. He said that Heydar Aliyev gave Azerbaijan a veryworthy successor:

"We were able to free our lands from occupation as acontinuation of Heydar Aliyev's successful political course. Weshould be proud that there was such a personality in our history,and he has such a worthy follower. The national leader, HeydarAliyev, always lives in our hearts."

Colonel Azer Heybatli, the military attaché of the Republic ofAzerbaijan in Great Britain, noted that after the restoration ofAzerbaijan's independence, national leader Heydar Aliyev startedreconstruction works with reforms in the army, creating both amaterial and technical basis for the development of the army, aswell as enthusiasm:

"This successful path is continued by our victoriousCommander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to the professionalism ofour army, we were able to regain our land. Currently, theAzerbaijani army is one of the most powerful and advanced armies inthe world," he said.

The counsellor of the embassy, Gunel Salimova, said that HeydarAliyev's heart always beat together with the motherland.

"It is a matter of pride for us that the national leader isalways recognised by the international community as a wisepolitical figure."

Members of the Azerbaijani community who participated in theevent also shared their fond memories of the national leader.

At the event, the Azerbaijani student of the Royal College ofMusic, pianist Vusala Babayeva, performed "Ballad of Lachin".