(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Civil Aviation Authority participates in Airport Show's 23rd edition









The DCAA is committed to empowering the aviation industry in Dubai by enhancing investments and ensuring effective communication with stakeholders. H.E

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi:“This year's exhibition is particularly significant as it coincides with our leadership's approval of the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport and the immediate commencement of its construction.”

Dubai, UAE, 13 May 2024 : The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has completed its preparations to participate in the 23rd edition of the Airport Show, taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who serves as the President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline. The event is scheduled from 14 to 16 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Authority aims to bolster the emirate's aviation sector by participating in the world's largest annual airport industry exhibition. This event serves as a prime platform for engaging effectively with stakeholders, interacting with experts and key decision-makers, and addressing inquiries pertinent to activities within Dubai. The Authority is also keen on attracting investments from global aviation companies to further enhance the industry's growth in the region.

H.E Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said:“This year's Airport Exhibition in Dubai holds unique significance as it aligns with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's announcement of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. This project, set to be the largest in the world and costing AED 128 billion, will commence construction immediately; the terminal will ultimately increase the airport's capacity to 260 million passengers, quintupling the current throughput of Dubai International Airport. This pivotal development is expected to invigorate the exhibition, shaping a global direction for industry advancement and unlocking new opportunities for the future.”

As the regulatory body overseeing Dubai's civil aviation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is committed to promoting advancements across various sectors within the industry, in line with strategic objectives focused on enhancing safety and security, minimising environmental impacts, increasing procedural flexibility, and driving innovation.

The participation of the DCAA in the Airport Show exhibition provides a vital platform for interacting with international and regional stakeholders. This engagement aims to spearhead innovative solutions that significantly improve the sector's infrastructure, and the DCAA's consistent presence at this event underscores its dedication to highlighting its roles, responsibilities, and goals to an international audience. Moreover, the Authority is eager to showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions that are pivotal to the growth and advancement of Dubai's aviation sector.