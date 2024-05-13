Cash-For-Job: Complaint Of Fraud Against PA Of Trinamool's Celebrity Candidate Dev

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Even as the polls were underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal for the fourth phase on Monday, there was a stir in state politics following a complaint of fraud against the Personal Assistant (PA) of a celebrity MP-cum-candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The complainant, Gangesh Santra, a resident of Chandrakona in West Midnapore District has filed a written complaint regarding the promise of a state government job in lieu of money, against Rampada Manna the PA of sitting MP Deepak Adhikari a.k.a. Dev.

The complaint was filed on this count at Chandrakona Town Police Station by Gangesh Santra.

Ghatal is going for polls in the sixth phase on May 25 and Dev is the candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency.

In his complaint, Gangesh Santra stated that his daughter received an interview letter for the job of a health worker with the state health department.

As per the complaint, he received an offer from Manna assuring the job to his daughter on payment of Rs 3,00,000.

Gangesh Santra also complained that he had already paid Rs 1.80 lakh to Manna.

However, he sought a return of the money after his daughter failed to get selected for the job.

Gangesh Santra also alleged that when he went to Chandrakona Town Police Station the police refused to accept the complaint, following which he had filed the complaint through email.

However, Manna has denied any acquaintance or communication with Gangesh Santra.

On his part, MP Dev has asserted that if there is a complaint in the matter there will be a proper investigation and anyone found guilty will be punished.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Ghatal, Koran Chatterjee, also an actor-turned-politician and a party legislator from Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in West Midnapore District has raked up the issue.

“Right now just one complaint has been filed. There is room for many more complaints like this. Such things could not have happened unless there was concurrence from higher authorities of the ruling party,” said Chatterjee.