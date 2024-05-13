Mbappe Scores At Final Home Game As PSG Lose 1-3 Against Toulouse

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, May 13 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe played his final game at the Parc De Princes on Sunday Night. Although Paris Saint-Germain ended up losing 1-3 at home against Toulouse.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the eighth minute giving PSG an early lead in his last home game for the Parisian club.

"This defeat spoils the party a bit. It's always frustrating, even if you're champion, to lose like that in front of your home crowd. We need to rethink things after a defeat and not lose like that at home, even if we are champion," said Ousmane Dembele to French TV channel Canal.

Mbappe's time with PSG is not yet over as the 2022 FIFA World Cup top scorer is yet to play two away games in the league against Nice and Metz before facing Olympique Lyon in the final of the French Cup, which is due to be played on May 26.

"He gave so much to the club, he did so much. We're happy with everything he's done, he's grown up well at PSG, he's achieved so much, he's a PSG legend. We're proud of him," added Dembele whilst talking about Kylian Mbappe's exit from the club.

The 25 year old is said to have already decided to sign with Real Madrid and the official announcement will be made before the Euros that are set to be played in Germany from July 14.

Real Madrid have a very special announcement planned for one of the biggest stars in world football and it is likely that the club will only make their announcement after the Champions League final where Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium on June 1 (June 2 as per IST)