Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3151601 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his visit to the country.

3151676 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the new cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

3151663 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on his visit to the country.

3151655 MANAMA -- A forthcoming Arab League summit in the Bahraini capital Manama aims to express the region's firm rejection of Israel's war against the Gaza Strip, the spokesman for the bloc's chief said ahead of the gathering.

3151652 RAMALLAH -- The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced the death of 63 Palestinians and the injury of 114 others in eight massacres committed by the occupation during the past 24 hours.

3151593 KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani affirmed the importance of the oil and gas sectors in the process of finding solutions to environmental issues and climate change. (end)



