Community-Based Schools Being Set Up In Remote Kunar Areas

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Different national and international organizations will set up community-based schools for children who have no access to education in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Sunday.

Education Director Muhibullah Haidari told Pajhwok Afghan News more than 37,000 children were out of school in mountainous areas.

He said:“Currently, 37,300 children are deprived of education due to lack of schools and due to the province's mountain landscapes”.

The Ministry of Education has started efforts to arrange local classes for children in cooperation with national and international organizations, Haidari explained.

According to Haidari, nearly 30,000 children were enrolled to schools in the province this year.

Currently, 484 schools are active in Kunar, but 282 of them have no standard buildings and their students attend classes in rented houses or under the open sky.

The education director asked the acting government and aid organizations to construct school buildings in the province.

Meanwhile, residents also asked the government to strengthen the education process in remote areas.

Qiyam Khiyam a Asababad resident and activist, said access to education was the basic right of children and the government and aid organizations should pay attention.

“Schools are far from our areas it is necessary to provide proper facilities in this regard”.

Maulavi Yahya Adil, a scholar, said more than half of the schools were without buildings in the province.

