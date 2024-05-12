House In Belgorod Could Have Been Blown Up - OSINT Researcher

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The published video of the explosion in a residential building in Belgorod does not show the fall of a rocket or bomb, and the nature of the explosion indicates that it occurred inside the building.

According to Ukrinform, Tendar, an OSINT researcher and military observer, drew attention to this on the social network X OSINT.

"A residential building was blown up in Belgorod. During this war, I have seen many hits on residential buildings, and I am almost certain that this case is completely different. Judging by the nature of the explosion, it happened inside the building. I don't see any missile falling, but smoke and debris flying in all directions," the statement said.

It is noted that the incident has all the hallmarks of "what happened in 1999 in Moscow, when the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) blew up high-rise buildings to "justify" the war in Chechnya".

In addition, OSINT researcher Ihor Sushko of the OSINT research group Wind of Change points out that even if a shell hit the building in Belgorod, it could not have come from Ukraine.

"If it was indeed a shell and not an explosive planted in the building, it came from the NORTHEAST, given the direction of the flash and the trajectory of the debris, which can be seen in the video of the hit," the statement said .

CCD on explosion of multi-storey building in: Looks like Russian provocation

As reported, according to media reports, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on 12 May, causing the entrance of a high-rise building to collapse. So far, 7 people have been reported dead. It is also reported that the roof of the destroyed building fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble.

Photo from the ArmyInform website