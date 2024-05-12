Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Ride Horses At Vaishno Devi Netizens Call It 'Animal Harassment'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood's fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, accompanied by their mother, were recently on a trip to the Hindu shrine in Jammu -- Mata Vaishno Devi. The sister duo were active on social media during their journey and shared a bunch of photos and videos of it on social media for their fans under the hashtag -- vaishnodevidiaries, there was something about their posts and stories that ticked off the netizens -- the sister who reached Jammu in a private aircraft rode on horses to reach the shrine, known for her physically fit and toned body, was seen smiling while riding a horse back to reach Vaishno Devi temple in a video shared by Shamita read: Alia Bhatt Deepfake: Bollywood actress again a victim of AI manipulation; netizens ask, 'Is this legal?Unimpressed, the netizens slammed Shilpa for riding the horse and claimed it to be \"animal cruelty\". Several users questioned the fitness of the sisters and wondered why they could not walk on foot for the 13-km trek to the shrine read: Arjun Kapoor lends support to Delhi boy selling rolls in viral video, netizens say 'terrible actor, but good human'“Bs ho gya yoga, kha gyi taqat, bechari budhapa aa hi gya,” one user commented, while another asked,“Paedal ni jskte?”“Kisi janwar ko dukh deke Ashirwad thori milegaa,” a comment read comment read:“seriously itna yoga karke kya Fayda if you cant even walk for mata rani?? Why you need to use horses?? Isse accha ghar pe hi pray karlo?? You want and luxury even while praying?”Also read: Raj Kundra linked to Bitcoin Ponzi scam: All you need to know about ₹6,600 crore investment fraud caseOne user also suggested that Shipla was paying the visit to Vaishno Devi to help better her husband Raj Kundra's deeds.“Husband bure kaam krte rhe aur yai..bechari unko achha krne mai lgi rhe...aur kudh sai chl kr jao yaar yai bss un bujurgo kai liye hh jinse chla nhi jata,” the comment read the darshan at the holy shrine, Shipla shared a post with her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day and wrote: \"At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day , today, tomorrow and everyday Ma . We will love you and will celebrate you forever\".

MENAFN12052024007365015876ID1108202919