Dubai Central Laboratory Implements AI-Based Technology To Detect Legionella' Bacteria

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Up to 99 per cent accuracy in quantitative detection of bacterial counts Procedure is supported by an integrated technological system operates by the laboratory, which encompasses 5,000 advanced technologies and devices

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed :

'The technology is extremely precise and prompt, generating results in 48 hours against the standard 14-day processes.'

“Microbiological analysis laboratories carry out more than 100,000 tests per year”

Dubai, UAE, May 12, 2024,

Dubai Central Laboratory, affiliated with Dubai Municipality has implemented a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology which is the first in the region to seamlessly detect Legionella pulmonary bacteria, a form of bacteria that causes several acute respiratory infections.

The method is both accurate and sustainable in identifying live colonies of this type of bacteria. It also shows the results of the examination in specific concentrations from the specimen, accurately quantifying the bacterial counts to 99 per cent of the time. This also leads to faster completion rate of the work due to fewer requirements for laboratory supplies.

Eng . Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department , underscored Dubai Municipality's commitment towards developing digital infrastructure for its laboratories and equipping them with cutting-edge systems that improve the overall effectiveness of the Emirate's health and safety system. The latest move furthers the Municipality's objective of developing and implementing globally recognized standards for laboratory and calibration certificates, as well as safeguarding public health and wellness.

Eng. Hind commented , 'This revolutionary method of detecting the Legionella pulmonary bacteria is among the latest to be accredited globally by the European Water Testing Network. It also has a certificate of recognition from AOAC International. The technology is very accurate and quick to produce results, typically needing 48 hours as opposed to the 14 days that traditional methods require.'

In addition, the Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department stated that more than 100,000 tests are carried out yearly by microbiological analysis laboratories on a variety of food types, environmental water, and consumer products (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) to guarantee the safety of goods sold in Dubai markets. It also entails the use of research and development studies for diverse microbiological examinations, assuring that laboratories have the capacity to respond promptly to various kinds of circumstances.

Focusing on the health and safety of consumers, the new technology supports the framework of microbiological exams implemented to make sure that there is no corrupt microbial growth or disease transmitted across different commodities and products. Dubai Central Laboratory system has several specialized laboratories, which include Chemical Analysis Laboratory, Microbiological Analysis, Infrastructure and Construction Materials Laboratories, Metrology, and Electromechanical Devices.

Food, health, industry, the environment, and several governmental and academic entities and institutions benefit from the laboratory's tests, which are based on an integrated technological system comprising nearly 5,000 technology systems and devices. The laboratory also provides technical consultations, specialised training, and inspection and calibration services to ensure residents have access to high quality living conditions.