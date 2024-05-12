(MENAFN) Across Europe, particularly in Latvia and Germany, authorities have cracked down on individuals commemorating Victory Day on May 9th, the date historically observed in the Soviet Union to honor the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. In Latvia, police detained 19 people for displaying banned Soviet and Russian symbols during Victory Day celebrations. Similar incidents unfolded in Berlin, where strict measures were enforced to prevent the display of prohibited attire and insignia associated with the Soviet era.



According to reports, Latvian authorities initiated two criminal investigations into alleged offenses related to the "justification of genocide, crime against peace, and war crimes." One individual was apprehended for playing a popular Soviet song, 'Zhuravli' (Cranes), at the Salaspils Memorial, a site associated with a Nazi concentration camp near Riga. Additionally, attempts to lay flowers at dismantled war memorials and the presence of Soviet symbols on vehicles were among the violations noted by Latvian officers.



In Berlin's Treptower Park, where a significant Soviet war memorial stands, a group of bikers wearing 'Night Wolves' club insignia faced scrutiny from authorities. Heavy police presence was reported, with officers conducting checks for forbidden symbols and attire, including historic military uniforms and the ribbon of Saint George. Despite the enforcement efforts, several individuals were detained for various offenses, with some reportedly managing to evade detection and smuggle banned items through police cordons.

