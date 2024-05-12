Electronic Manufacturing Services Market To Cross USD 814.6 Million With Highest CAGR Of 5.52% By 2031: Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is anticipated to reach USD 814.6 million by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.52% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing focus companies have on core competencies in today's competitive business environment. Outsourcing non-core activities such as manufacturing to EMS providers allows companies to dedicate their resources towards innovation, agility, and core business functions, ultimately propelling growth, and profitability.

Several factors contribute to the flourishing EMS market.

– Modern electronic products require expertise in engineering, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance. EMS providers invest in cutting-edge technology and skilled personnel to excel in these areas. Businesses can leverage this expertise to gain a competitive edge and deliver high-quality products to market faster.

– Outsourcing manufacturing frees up internal resources for companies to focus on core competencies like marketing, research, and development. This reallocation of resources improves efficiency and boosts profitability.

– The dynamic nature of technology and evolving market demands pose significant risks to businesses. Partnering with EMS providers mitigates risks associated with manufacturing, production scalability, and fluctuating market demands.

Top Companies Featured in Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Report:

– Sanmina Corporation

– Vinatronic Inc.

– Inventec

– Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd

– Bharat FIH – A Foxconn Technology Group

– SIIX Corporation

- Benchmark Electronics Inc.

– Flex Ltd

– Quanta Computers Inc.

– Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

– Kimball Electronics Inc.

– Jabil Inc.

– Celestica Inc.

– Wistron Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Argus Systems

– Plexus Corporation

Growing Demand for Specialized Services Fuels Market Expansion

It encompasses various services, including design for manufacturability (DFM) and design for testability (DFT) implementation, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and logistics. This comprehensive service portfolio caters to the growing demand for intricate electronic devices across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications.

Recent Developments Underscore Market Dynamism



In May 2022, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) entered into a joint venture agreement with Lordstown Motors for product development and manufacturing.

Celestica Inc., a leading contract electronics manufacturer, inaugurated its AbelConn Electronics facility in Minnesota in August 2021. This facility caters to the defense and aerospace industries. In August 2022, reports surfaced about Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn exploring electric vehicle manufacturing in India, signifying their strategic shift towards diversifying their Asian manufacturing base.

Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Service



Electronics manufacturing services

Engineering services

Test & Development Implementation

Logistics Services Others

The engineering services segment dominated the market in 2023. EMS providers emphasize Design for Manufacturability (DFM) and Design for Testability (DFT) principles during product creation. A focus on manufacturability and testability during product design fosters efficient and cost-effective production processes. Early detection and resolution of potential manufacturing or testing issues lead to reduced overall production costs and lead times.

By Industry



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Heavy Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom Other

By Industry , The Electronic Manufacturing Services market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, heavy industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defence, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others. The IT and telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2023. Governmental policies in the US, India, and other countries promoting IT and telecom infrastructure development are driving this segment. This initiative has also bolstered demand for consumer electronics, computers, and communication devices.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials and components Important for EMS production. Increasing fuel prices and transportation costs further exacerbate these challenges. An impending economic slowdown could also Reduce market growth. Reduced consumer spending and business investment could lead to lower demand for electronic devices, impacting EMS service providers.

Key Regional Development

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the EMS market in 2023, capturing more than 41% of the revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to Countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia offer cost-effective manufacturing solutions due to their abundant labour resources and well-developed infrastructure. China holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, while India boasts the fastest growth rate.

Kay Takeaways



The emphasis on core competencies presents a significant opportunity for the EMS market. Businesses seeking to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and mitigate risks can leverage the expertise of EMS providers to gain a competitive edge.

The growing complexity of electronic devices necessitates specialized skills in engineering, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance. EMS providers, with their investments in Advanced technology and skilled personnel, are well-positioned to address this growing demand.

The EMS market is dynamic and susceptible to external factors such as geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns. By diversifying supply chains, embracing automation, and fostering innovation, EMS providers can build resilience and ensure long-term success. This report aims to provide a clear picture of the current state and prospects of the Electronic Manufacturing Services market. It analyses market drivers, growth opportunities, challenges, and key segments to equip businesses with the information they need to make informed decisions and capitalize on the potential of this ever-evolving market.

