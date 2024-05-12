(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

“According to SNS Insider, t he Active & Intelligent Packaging Market was valued at USD 25.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2031 ”

Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Report Scope:

To begin with, consumers, increasingly health-conscious, demand transparency and traceability in their food. Intelligent packaging, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03%, addresses this by offering real-time data on product freshness and origin through integrated sensors and QR codes. Moreover, with growing concerns about counterfeit goods, especially in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the ability of intelligent packaging to verify product authenticity presents a significant advantage. These factors, mix with the growing convenience food sector and stricter regulations on food safety, are expected to promote the Active and Intelligent Packaging Market forward.

Get a Sample Report of Active & Intelligent Packaging Market @

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Amcor PLC

Crown Holdings Inc

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co

Constar International Inc

Ball Corporation

3M Company

Coveris Holdings SA

Sealed Air Corporation

LCR Hall Crest LLC Varcode Ltd

Companies are particularly enthusiastic about the potential for food waste reduction.

Active packaging solutions, like oxygen scavengers, can extend shelf life by days, while intelligent features like time-temperature indicators can alert consumers and retailers to potential spoilage. This aligns perfectly with consumer trends, as studies show nearly 80% of global citizens are concerned about food waste.

The market for anti-counterfeiting and brand protection is right for innovation. Intelligent packaging with built-in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags can track products throughout the supply chain, ensuring authenticity and reducing the $1.3 trillion lost annually due to counterfeiting.

Leading players like Amcor, Sealed Air, and Tetra Pak are heavily investing in research and development to capitalize on these exciting opportunities within the Active and Intelligent Packaging Market.

F&B the major segment in By Application:

The food and beverage sector holds the maximum share, capturing around 40% of the market share. This dominance stems from the technology's potential to extend shelf life, reduce food waste, and enhance product quality crucial factors in a highly competitive and perishable goods industry. Consumers' growing appetite for convenient, ready-to-eat meals necessitates packaging that extends shelf life and maintains freshness. Additionally, rising concerns about food safety and waste reduction are driving demand for intelligent features like time-temperature indicators and freshness sensors.

Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Material



Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper Wood

By Technology



Oxygen Scavenger

Shelf-Life Sensing

Time Temperature Indicator

Moisture Absorber Others

By Application



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Personal Care Others

Geopolitical pressures and its impact on Supply Chain.

Disruptions throughout the active and intelligent packaging supply chain are squeezing key players. A recent report highlights a 20% increase in lead times for raw materials like nanocomposite clays, crucial for anti-microbial packaging. This, mix with a global chip shortage impacting sensor and RFID integration, is causing delays for companies like Amcor and Sealed Air.

To navigate these constraints, some players are strategically stockpiling materials or forging partnerships with raw material suppliers. This proactive approach is essential to maintain production capacity and meet the growing demand for intelligent packaging solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

North America an opportunistic market or a saturated?

The North American Active and Intelligent Packaging market presents a landscape of opportunity associated within a growing industry. While established players like Sealed Air and Amcor dominate holding 60% market share, a projected CAGR of 6.2% by 2031 indicates ample room for expansion. This growth is further influenced by consumer demand for convenience and safety, with applications like anti-microbial packaging for meats reducing spoilage and time-temperature indicators for pharmaceuticals ensuring efficacy gaining traction.

Rising concerns about food waste and stringent regulations on traceability further propel the market. However, challenges like cost-effectiveness and consumer education regarding the benefits of these technologies remain. This creates openings for innovative companies to bridge the gap with targeted solutions, making North America a market suitable for the harvest of smart packaging advancements.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Active & Intelligent Packaging Market , Enquire Now@

Key Takeaways:



Government regulations around plastic use and food safety further propel this market. For instance, the US FDA and EU are enforcing stricter guidelines on food contact materials.

Active & Intelligent Packaging offers a solution by extending shelf life and reducing reliance on excessive plastic. Focusing on this market report empowers businesses to capitalize on this dynamic sector. By understanding consumer trends, regulatory landscapes, and technological advancements, companies can develop innovative packaging solutions that meet the evolving demands of a globalized market.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, By Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Glass

8.3 Metal

8.4 Paper

8.5 Wood

9 Active & Intelligent Packaging Market By Technology

9.1 Oxygen Scavenger

9.2 Shelf-Life Sensing

9.3 Time Temperature Indicator

9.4 Moisture Absorber

9.5 Others

10 Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, By Application

10.1 Food & Beverage

10.2 Pharmaceutical

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Personal Care

10.5 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company Profile

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14 Use Case and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2024-2031@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)