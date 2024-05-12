Facility Management Market Is Forecasted To Achieve USD 3.26 Trillion By 2031 Propelled By Rising Demand For Integrated Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Facility Management Market Size was valued at USD 1.50 Trillion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.26 Trillion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Revolutionizing Facility Management with BIM Integration

BIM facilitates a seamless transition from the construction phase to facility management. The detailed digital model contains valuable information about building components, systems, and materials, crucial for maintenance planning and management. With readily available data on building systems and components, facility managers can develop more effective preventive maintenance plans, reducing downtime and repair costs.

BIM enables efficient space utilization by providing insights into space allocation and occupancy levels. Facility managers can optimize layouts and reallocate space as needed, enhancing space utilization.

Key Players of Facility Management Market

SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, MRI Software LLC, QuickFMS, Oracle Corporation, Spacewell International, Trimble Inc., JadeTrack Energy Management Software, Fortive, Planon, Infor, Service Works Global, UpKeep Maintenance Management, Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies LLC, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Facilio, Facilities Management eXpress, Causeway Technologies, eFACiLiTY, InnoMaint, Nuvolo

Segment Analysis: Real Estate Retains Dominance

The real estate segment is anticipated to be the dominant force in the global facility management market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the continued expansion of the construction & development industry across various countries. Additionally, the real estate segment is expected to witness a substantial rise in terms of market share, followed by the“others” segment which primarily includes businesses such as IT & telecommunications and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance).

The healthcare segment is another promising area of growth within the facility management market. The increasing adoption of facility management services as precautionary measures, particularly in light of recent pandemic concerns, is expected to drive significant growth in this segment.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premises

By Solution Type



Strategic planning management

Real estate and lease management

Maintenance management

Others

Workplace and relocation management Asset Management

By Organization Size



Large enterprises Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate Other

Impact of Global Disruptions: War, Economic Slowdown, and Innovation

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains, impacting the availability of critical facility management resources and products. Disruptions in the supply of building materials or technology components can significantly affect facility maintenance and operation. Geopolitical conflicts often impact energy markets, leading to fluctuations in energy prices. Higher energy costs can directly affect operational expenses for facilities, prompting businesses to seek more energy-efficient facility management solutions.

An economic slowdown can also impact the facility management market. Reduced business activity and tighter budgets may lead to a decrease in demand for some facility management services. However, this can also present an opportunity for companies offering cost-effective solutions and those that help organizations optimize resource utilization.

North America and Asia Pacific Lead Regional Growth

North America is projected to dominate the facility management market, boasting the largest market share of 28.6%. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries like the United States and Canada. The strong financial position of market players in North America provides organizations with a distinct competitive advantage. Moreover, the region is home to developed countries with robust infrastructure, resulting in a substantial demand for facility management solutions. Notably, early adopters in sectors such as BFSI and IT & telecom are anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest market share for facility management. The Indian facility management software market is experiencing a significant growth rate of 16%, driving the market for facility management in the APAC region. Established corporations are also focusing on forming partnerships with local businesses to broaden their geographic reach and extend their services to a wider consumer base. The market in this region is further impacted by the expanding use of cutting-edge technologies like business intelligence strategies and Internet of Things (IoT) advancements.

Future Growth: Embracing Technology and Sustainability

The future of facility management is characterized by the integration of advanced technologies like BIM, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT. These technologies are expected to further optimize facility operations, enhance automation, and improve sustainability practices. Additionally, the growing focus on environmental responsibility will drive demand for green facility management solutions.

Recent Developments Shaping the Market



January 2023: Trimble acquired Ryvit, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider catering to the construction industry. This acquisition aims to integrate the Ryvit platform into Trimble's Construction One platform, fostering a more streamlined workflow between construction and facility management. July 2022: JLL, a leading commercial real estate services firm, acquired Envio Systems. Envio's technology will form the foundation for an innovative platform offering intelligent and eco-friendly building solutions. This acquisition highlights the increasing importance of sustainability in facility management.

Key Takeaways for the Facility Management Market Study



Gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges to make informed business decisions. Identify opportunities to leverage BIM, AI, and other emerging technologies to differentiate their services.

Learn how BIM integration and advanced facility management practices can optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance building performance. Evaluate the market's potential for growth and identify promising investment opportunities in facility management service providers and technology solutions.

