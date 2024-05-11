Al-Mashat To Participate In IFC Forum On Enhancing Private Sector Role In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat will participate in the“IFC Day in Egypt” on Sunday, a high-level forum organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The forum is part of IFC Vice President for Africa Sergio Pimenta's visit to Egypt from May 11 to May 13.

The forum will bring together senior government officials and private sector representatives to discuss ways to empower the private sector and address the opportunities and challenges facing the Egyptian economy.

This event reflects the strong partnership between Egypt and the World Bank Group, as outlined in the Country Partnership Framework 2023-2027.

Egypt is one of the largest recipients of IFC investments, with a portfolio estimated at $8.9bn, in addition to $34m in advisory and technical support.

The forum will feature discussions on sustainable investment opportunities in Egypt, as well as the challenges and opportunities related to enhancing competitiveness, sustainability, and job creation in the private sector. It will also explore ways to strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector. Several agreements with the government and private sector entities are expected to be signed during the event.