Actions Of Disobedience Resume In Yerevan And Several Armenian Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Actions of disobedience resumed in Yerevan and a number ofregions of Armenia, at the call of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Azernews reports.
In the capital of Armenia, the protesters blocked the KhorenatsiStreet, Tigran Mets and Azatutyan Avenues and intend to block GuyAvenue and the Liberty Bridge.
The action participants are protesting against the borderdelimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
