Tejasswi Flaunts Her Curves In Black Saree With Multi-Coloured Border, Wears Glossy Makeup

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday set Instagram blazing with her new look in a black saree, flaunting her curves.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15' took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos, where we can see her wearing a black saree with a multicolour border and intricate motifs imprinted on it.

She paired it with a matching sleeveless halterneck style blouse.

Tejasswi went all glam with the makeup -- glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, and contoured and highlighted face. She kept her long tresses open.

For accessories, she opted for kundan earrings, a ring and green bangles.

The post is captioned as: "Stepping into the spotlight draped in black".

On the work front, she is known for her work in 'Naagin 6', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', Karn Sangini', and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'.