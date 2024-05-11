Kuwait Oil Price Rises 14 Cents To USD 85.96 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 14 cents to USD 85.96 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 85.82 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, price of the Brent crude dropped by USD 1.09 to USD 82.79 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by USD 1 to USD 78.26 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.