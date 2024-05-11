J&K: Sajad Lone Gets ECI Notice For Violation Of MCC

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) People's Conference (PC) Chairman and party candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in J&K, Sajad Gani Lone has received an ECI notice for violating MCC.

The ECI notice has been issued over the posting of a video by Lone on his X handle.

In the notice, the DEO Kupwara has asked him to explain why he uploaded a video on his X handle without prior clearance/pre-certification from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The notice said:“Sajad Gani Lone, candidate of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference for 01 Baramulla, is hereby put on notice to explain why such violation has been made."

“The response must reach this office within one day, failing which the matter will be reported to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar for appropriate action under rules,” as per the notice.

ECI had earlier issued a notice to PDP candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Waheed ur Rehman Para, for his statement that the voting process is equivalent to referendum for the Kashmiri people.

In his reply, Para explained that the reference to the aspect that the "ensuing election is no less than a referendum only points to the importance the present election holds, and nothing else. Any other inference drawn by any person is not the intendment of the undersigned."