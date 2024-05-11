Delhi News: 2 Dead, 6 Injured, Trees Uprooted And Power Disrupted Due To Dreadful Storm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A brutal dust storm hit the national capital Delhi on Friday night, killing two people and causing severe injuries to six individuals. Delhi's adjacent areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced intense wind leading to traffic and flight disruptions cars were also damaged in Sector 58 of Noida after a shuttering installed to repair a building fell on the vehicles to the ANI news agency, Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption update: IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm in THESE states. Details hereThe India Meteorological Department said that winds over 50 kmph were reported in Delhi at 10 pm on Friday strong winds, a signboard fell and damaged two vehicles, including an ambulance, in the Dwarka More area, nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport yesterday due to squally winds and rainfall hit with sudden dust storm; IMD predicts rainfallOn Saturday, light rainfall was reported in several areas of the national capital while the temperature dipped to 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius on Friday. The relative humidity oscillated between 47 and 64 per cent during the day weather forecastNot just Delhi but several other places are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday weather agency said that thunderstorms and lightning may occur over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan today. The weather department also predicted light rainfall over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh: IMD forecasts light rains, hailstorm in Pune, Mumbai in next 24 hoursHimachal Pradesh weather office also issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday and predicted a wet spell for the next three days the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur issued a yellow alert and heatwave warnings when temperatures in various districts crossed the mark of 44 degrees Celsius.

