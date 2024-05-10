Techmediabreaks Why Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) , a next-generation e-commerce company with significant social impact, provides e-commerce and social commerce solutions to help small businesses excel in both online and offline environments.“The company's long-term plan is to be the world's largest product supplier for small businesses using e-commerce technology as a distribution tool,” a recent article reads.“Some of its platform offerings include: Btab Commerce, which provides e-commerce management services to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in the Btab Network; Social3, a next-generation platform for all things social and commerce; Marketplace Australia, a social commerce site for all products and services in Australia; Aussie Markets, an online marketplace focusing on Australian-made products; Marketplace Deals, a social commerce site for products and services around the world; Chemist Deals, a social commerce site for health and beauty products; Global Manufacturers Network, a social commerce platform for manufacturers around the world; InterestPin, a social commerce platform for all products and services around the world; and Btab Domains, which offers domain name registration, hosting, email, SSL certificates, and website builder and related services.”

About Btab Ecommerce Group Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group is an e-commerce company that operates through its network in Australia, Asia, United States and United Kingdom. It provides affordable e-commerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The company seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services generally not currently commercially available to them. The company believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power. For more information about the company, visit .

