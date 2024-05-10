3-Day Wet Spell Begins In Kashmir From Today

The light rainfall has brought an end to the hot and dry weather conditions as the Kashmir parts continued to record the hottest day of the season for the three successive days from Tuesday to Thursday.

However, strong winds have been reported from different areas of Kashmir today.

As per the reports, a Tavera vehicle, bearing registration number JK01A-8919 was damaged after a tree fell on it in the premises of Tattoo Ground.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident.

A tree also fell near the Old Secretariat here, causing damage to two vehicles as well, reports said.

Meanwhile, the parts of north Kashmir also were hit by the strong winds today, causing damage to the properties. Some residential houses have suffered damage during the gusty winds today, reports said.

Meanwhile, the authorities also ordered the closure of Srinagar-Baramulla highway for some time near Tappar area of Pattan after a tree fell on the road due to the windstorm.

Moreover, the weatherman here has predicted a three-day wet spell from tomorrow, saying that the light to moderate rains are expected in Jammu & Kashmir from May 11 to May 13.

The Meteorological department has also issued an advisory, asking the farmers to suspend their farm activities on May 11 and 12 and also added that there is a possibility of landslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places.

“There is a possibility of hailstorm, gusty winds, lightning at few places particularly on 11th and 12th May,” the advisory reads.

Houses Damaged By Winds In North Kashmir



A report from Baramulla said that

s trong winds on Friday hit parts of north Kashmir causing damage to property.

An official said that gusty winds caused damage to property including the residential houses in several parts of north Kashmir. He said that there was however, no causality or injury reported anywhere, while details are being collected from various places.

Traffic movement on Srinagar-Baramulla highway was also halted near Tappar area of Pattan after a tree fell on the road due to a windstorm.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now