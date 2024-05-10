Azerbaijan Army Holds Military Oath-Taking Ceremonies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the training plan for 2024, approved by Azerbaijan'sDefense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, militaryoath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held in the AzerbaijanArmy, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

The ceremonies were declared open after the Battle Flag wasbrought to the parade ground in accompaniment of the militaryorchestra.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs,who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Thenthe National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan wasperformed.

The recruits solemnly took the military oath and promised to beloyal to the Motherland.

The event speakers called the new recruits to be loyal to theMotherland, the state, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to servein an exemplary and disciplined manner, to study the secrets ofweapons and equipment in detail, and to improve their combatreadiness, to fulfill the orders of the commanding staff timely andaccurately, to be ready to defend Azerbaijani territories anytime.

The ceremonies ended with a solemn march of personnel in frontof the grandstand.