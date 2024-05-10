President Zardari Discusses Climate Challenges With Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need for globalefforts to address the challenge of climate change by adoptingenvironment-friendly technology, promoting afforestation, andreducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Azernews , he highlighted thatglobal warming and climate change were affecting the glaciers aswell as causing water scarcity, and tackling these challengesrequired global support to mitigate their adverse impacts.

The President expressed these views while talking to theMinister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan/COP 29President-designate, Mukhtar Babayev, who along with his delegationcalled on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Azerbaijan is going to host the 29th Conference of Parties tothe United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29)in Baku in November 2024 and the Minister, in his capacity as thePresident-designate of COP 29, is here to invite the President tothe Conference.

Welcoming the Minister, the President congratulated Azerbaijanon winning the bid to host COP 29 and expressed the hope that COP29 would result in setting the New Collective Quantified Goal onFinance that would help developing countries fulfil their climatefinance needs.

He highlighted that Pakistan had planted mangrove forests overhundreds of thousands of hectares that would help protect theenvironment, besides earning carbon credits for Pakistan.

The President said that Pakistan highly valued its relationswith Azerbaijan and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperationin the areas of common interest.

He called for promoting more interactions, bilateral exchangesand people-to-people contacts to further cement relations betweenthe two brotherly countries.

Mukhtar Babayev underlined the need for further enhancingbilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularlyin the area of tourism and culture. He also delivered theinvitation to the President to participate in COP 29 in Baku inNovember 2024.

The President conveyed his best wishes for the successfulhosting of COP 29 and expressed the hope that Azerbaijan would playits role in securing the interest of developing countries inmeeting their financing needs for climate adaptation.