Kuwait-Bahrain Ties Deep-Rooted - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah commended Friday the fraternal, historic and deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Bahrain.

Speaking to KUNA at the end of her accompanying delegation's visit to Bahrain, Sheikha Jawaher said the tour is part of enhancing relations between the two countries, and deepening and boosting mutual cooperation in all fields, in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The visit came in coordination with Director-General of Legal Affairs and Human Rights at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri, and head of human rights sector Ambassador Arwa al-Sayed, with the aim of boosting human rights collaboration, Sheikha Jawaher noted.

She pointed out that she held some fruitful meetings with some officials in Bahrain, including Sheikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, and Ghada Habib, Chairperson of the Prisoners and Detainees Rights Commission (PDRC).

These meetings discussed means of sharing expertise and views between the two sides in several human rights fields like empowering women, supporting children rights and combating human trafficking, Sheikha Jawaher noted.

She praised achievements made by Bahrain in human rights, mainly its comprehensive and integrated national plan in this field and its completion of a large percentage of desired goals since its launch in the year 2022.

Sheikha Jawaher indicated that Bahrain is a role model in combating human trafficking as all Kingdom's institutions are interested in this file, in addition to its achievements in alternative punishment system and open prison. (end)

