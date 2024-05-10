2 Army Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two army soldiers were injured after a vehicle carrying them met with an accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that an army vehicle met with an accident near Dhanma – some fifteen kilometres from Rajouri town.ADVERTISEMENT
“In the incident, two army soldiers sustained injuries, who were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said.
More details awaited.
