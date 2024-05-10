Arab Summit Preparatory Sessions Begin In Bahrain Saturday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 10 (KUNA) -- Bahrain witnesses on Saturday start of preparatory meetings for the 33rd Arab Summit including sessions that will group senior officials at the economic and social levels.

Tomorrow's sessions, to be chaired by Bahrain and attended by the State of Kuwait, will address a host of issues namely the necessity of attaining pan-Arab integration, boosting Arab-Arab cooperation, overhauling the economic and financial sectors to render them most capable of withstanding hazards and challenges.

The agenda includes means of bolstering joint economic and social cooperation, finding urgent solutions to the pressing challenges at the regional level, in the shadow of rapid changes of the global economy, as well as pressing ahead with sustainable development.

The State of Kuwait's delegation will be headed by the Acting Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance for Economic Affairs, Talal Al-Nimsh.

The Arab League posted on its website agenda of the preparatory meetings that would last for four days as of tomorrow Saturday.

The 33rd Arab Summit is eyed as of high significance due to the pressing regional circumstances and security challenges, in addition to the need for issuing resolutions that bolster Arab solidarity, support efforts for peace, security and stability in the region.

It will be the first time that Bahrain hosts the top-level Arab conference. (end)

