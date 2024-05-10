Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know Best Time To Buy Gold In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshaya Tritiya will

be celebrated

on May 10-11, 2024, with the ideal time to buy gold falling between May 10, 05:33 AM and May 11, 02:50 AM. This event is considered auspicious for new businesses and

is connected

with eternal wealth and good fortune.



Indian tradition values Akshaya Tritiya, the third lunar day of the bright half of Vaisakha. Gold purchases on this day are said to bring endless fortune.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an Indian festival that occurs on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha.

The name 'Akshaya' means 'never decreasing', and it is thought that purchasing gold on this day guarantees endless riches.

Tritiya Tithi for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 begins at 04:17 AM on May 10 and concludes at 02:50 AM on May 11. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is planned for 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

Pune: 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

New Delhi: 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai: 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

Jaipur: 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

Hyderabad: 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon: 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

Chandigarh: 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

Kolkata: 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

Mumbai: 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Bengaluru: 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

Noida: 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM