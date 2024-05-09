Egyptian Pres. Cautions Against Israeli Occupation Escalation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi warned against the consequences of the Israeli occupation military escalation in Rafah city, south Gaza Strip, notably on the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

He apprised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call initiated by the latter, fn Egypt's efforts to establish ceasefire in Gaza and the latest developments of the situation in the Strip, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmy said in a press release on Thursday.

President Al-Sisi and the UN Secretary General reviewed the international efforts to advance the current mediation and break the current stalemate.

The discussion focused on the dire humanitarian consequences of the possible Israeli occupation ground attack on Rafah city, according to the statement.

It also dealt with the efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict and ensure full, immediate and unhindered delivery of relief aid to the civilians in Gaza, Fahmy disclosed.

Both sides reiterated full support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the crucial role it plays to prevent famine and epidemics in the Strip and other parts in the occupied Palestine.

President Al-Sisi and Guterres called for ensuring the Palestinian people's right to statehood under the relevant UN resolutions in order to restore stability and security in the Middle East and prevent expansion of the scope of conflict, the spokesman added. (end)

