10 years of French flair: Sofitel Dubai Downtown celebrates milestone anniversary

Dubai, 09 May 2024 - Sofitel Dubai Downtown, the epitome of French sophistication nestled in the heart of Dubai, joyously marks its tenth anniversary, a decade embellished with a tapestry of elegance, warmth, and unparalleled hospitality. To commemorate this significant milestone, the hotel hosted a splendid celebration attended by esteemed partners and associates, cherishing a decade of shared success and visionary collaboration.



A Decade of Distinction:



Since its inauguration in 2014, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has been adorned with numerous accolades, recognizing its commitment to luxury, business excellence, and impeccable service. Among its illustrious achievements are the titles of Best Leisure Hotel 2023, Best Luxury Hotel 2023, and the prestigious RiiSE Award 2023, among others. Noteworthy, the hotel had the privilege to host the BeingShe Excellence Awards under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, an event that welcomed dignitaries and luminaries from various sectors.



Reflecting on this milestone, Siraj Memon, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, expressed, "As we celebrate Sofitel Dubai Downtown's remarkable 10-year journey, we are filled with immense pride and gratitude. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, exquisite luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. We look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and creating Magnifique memories for our guests for many years to come."



Sustainable Luxury:



In tandem with its rich French heritage, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has embarked on a journey of sustainable luxury. Embracing environmentally-conscious practices, the hotel has eliminated plastic water bottles by establishing an in-house bottling plant for locally sourced glass-bottled water. Furthermore, eco-friendly initiatives include reducing water and electricity consumption, minimizing linen changes, and replacing single-use plastics with paper packaging and wooden alternatives. Digital menus and an innovative online approval system have significantly reduced the hotel's environmental footprint. Additionally, Sofitel Dubai Downtown supports the electric vehicle revolution by providing on-site EV chargers and priority parking for guests, showcasing its commitment to sustainable hospitality.



Sofitel's Diamond Jubilee:



In a harmonious celebration of both Sofitel Dubai Downtown's 10th anniversary and the Sofitel brand's 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee, the hotel is poised to captivate guests with a series of specially curated events and activations. Embodying the brand's pillars of French zest, cultural influences, heartfelt hospitality, and committed luxury, these celebrations promise an unforgettable journey. Guests can anticipate exclusive collaborations with renowned brands, including a partnership with the esteemed French fine jewellery house, Courbet, as well as cultural-link dinners, and a myriad of other captivating events and surprises.





