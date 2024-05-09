Ugandan Constitutional Court declines offer to scrap anti-gay rule

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, Uganda's Constitutional Court has delivered a verdict rejecting an appeal seeking to invalidate a contentious anti-LGBTQ law. The law, known for its severity and imposition of harsh penalties, including the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality,' has faced widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally.



Despite efforts by petitioners to challenge the legality of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, the court's ruling on Wednesday upheld the controversial legislation. The law, enacted in May of the previous year, has drawn intense scrutiny for its punitive measures, which include life imprisonment for same-sex intercourse and lengthy prison sentences for promoting homosexual activities.



Critics of the law have denounced it as one of the most stringent anti-LGBTQ statutes globally, citing its draconian provisions and infringement of fundamental rights. Among the petitioners challenging the law were Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a lawmaker, and Frank Mugisha, a prominent LGBTQ activist in Uganda, who argued that the legislation violated their constitutional rights.



Despite mounting pressure and condemnation from various quarters, including the United States and international organizations, the Constitutional Court stood by its decision to uphold the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Justice Richard Buteera, serving as Uganda's deputy chief justice and head of the court, affirmed the court's stance by declining to nullify the law entirely and rejecting the request for a permanent injunction against its enforcement.



The ruling has sparked renewed debate and outrage among LGBTQ rights advocates and civil society groups, who view the decision as a setback for human rights and equality in Uganda. The continued enforcement of the anti-LGBTQ law raises concerns about the safety and well-being of LGBTQ individuals in the country and underscores the ongoing struggle for equal rights and protections for marginalized communities.



Despite the setback, activists remain steadfast in their commitment to advocating for LGBTQ rights and challenging discriminatory laws and practices. The court's decision underscores the need for continued efforts to advance human rights, combat discrimination, and promote inclusivity and tolerance in Ugandan society.

