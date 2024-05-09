Factors affect fluctuations of gold prices in UAE

(MENAFN) Gold prices in the UAE exhibit daily fluctuations, with subtle shifts occurring regularly while more significant changes can happen on certain days. The latest update on gold prices in the UAE, as reported by the Dubai Jewelry Group on Thursday, May 9, 2024, reflects this dynamic market.



The purity of gold, measured in karats, dictates its value, with 24-karat gold being the purest form. This precious metal is utilized in various forms, such as coins and bullion. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold finds its place in crafting jewelry like chains and bracelets, while 18-karat gold is preferred for jewelry embedded with gems like diamonds.



Several key factors contribute to the volatility of gold prices in the UAE. Firstly, global movements in gold prices exert a significant influence. Given the UAE's prominence as a major supplier of gold globally, any fluctuations in international prices have a direct impact on local markets.



Additionally, shifts in the jewelry market play a crucial role. During festive seasons and weddings, the demand for gold jewelry surges, often leading to a temporary imbalance between supply and demand, thereby driving prices upwards.



Moreover, changes in interest rates wield considerable sway over gold prices. Gold is often seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty, and its demand tends to rise as interest rates increase. This relationship between interest rates and gold prices underscores the intricate interplay between financial markets and commodities.



Furthermore, gold's role as a hedge against inflation enhances its appeal to investors during periods of rising prices. This perception of gold as a stable store of value amidst inflationary pressures boosts demand, thereby elevating its market price.



In essence, the fluctuations in gold prices in the UAE are influenced by a combination of global market dynamics, seasonal variations in demand, interest rate movements, and the metal's status as a hedge against inflation, reflecting the multifaceted nature of this precious commodity's value.

