JPMC Says Dividends Will Be Distributed To Shareholders On Monday

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) informed its shareholders that dividends will be disbursed to shareholders as of Monday via Jordan Kuwait Bank branches.The JPMC's General Assembly decided in its ordinary meeting to approve the recommendation of the Board of Directors to distribute "cash" dividends to shareholders at 130% of the nominal value of the share to all shareholders registered in the company's records on April 29, 2024.The company called on shareholders who wish to transfer their dividends to other banks to visit the company's website, Relations, and fill out the personal information and bank data form, along with a copy of their identification and personal documents.