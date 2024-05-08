Dycm DK Shivakumar Distributed 25,000 Pen Drives In Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal' Case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a recent press conference, HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, dropped bombshell allegations concerning the Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case. He directly accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of masterminding the distribution of 25,000 pen drives containing videos allegedly depicting women being sexually abused. According to Kumaraswamy, these pen drives were circulated with the help of police officers.

"The distribution of these pen drives wasn't confined to Hassan; it extended to other areas like Bengaluru Rural on April 21," Kumaraswamy stated, emphasizing the widespread nature of the alleged dissemination.

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Kumaraswamy estimated that a staggering sum, between 30 to 40 crore rupees, was expended in executing this purported scheme. He also implicated Congress High Command member Randeep Singh Surjewala, accusing him of orchestrating the release of selected videos and determining who should file complaints.

In no uncertain terms, the former Chief Minister implicated Shivakumar as the brains behind the systematic release of the videos. He stressed the importance of justice prevailing in the case and called for consequences for those who politicized the issue.

Furthermore, Kumaraswamy disclosed a strained relationship between himself and the Revanna family, insinuating that Shivakumar took advantage of this discord to further his own agenda. He questioned the ethical integrity of various individuals involved, including Rahul Gandhi, who allegedly claimed that the victim was under sixteen years old.

Expressing apprehension about the case's handling, Kumaraswamy raised doubts about the effectiveness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the matter. He criticized the perceived lack of action against the accused and the failure to interrogate individuals allegedly linked to the scandal.