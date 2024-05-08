Irish Embassy Conference Explores Peace Pathways In Northern Ireland

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - The Embassy of Ireland in Jordan, in collaboration with the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, convened a conference titled "Pathways to Peace in Northern Ireland: Background and Personal Reflections."Former Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher, alongside Irish experts, underscored the pivotal role of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland's peace process, hailing it as a transformative milestone that quelled decades of conflict and violence.Muasher drew parallels between the Northern Ireland conflict and the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, highlighting shared historical grievances and a history marred by violence and bloodshed.The conference featured several discussion panels, delving into diverse aspects of peace-building and reconciliation.As part of the event, an Arabic-language exhibition by the Irish Embassy spotlighted women peacemakers pivotal in Northern Ireland's political resolution efforts. Hosted at the University of Jordan, the exhibition commemorated the sacrifices and contributions of these peace advocates.