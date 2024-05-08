Kuwait Amir Visit Make Turkish Newspapers' Headlines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 8 (KUNA) -- Turkish newspapers highlighted the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Turkiye, with the front pages dedicated to describing the visit and the discussions with Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The newspaper, Yeni Safak, reported that six strategic agreements have been signed between Kuwait and Turkiye aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in the fields of defense and diplomacy.

Yeni Safak emphasized that the visit will lay the foundation for developing cooperation between the two countries in many fields, noting that the Turkish press has shown broad interest in His Highness' visit to Turkey to reaffirm the bilateral relations.

The Aksam newspaper reported that President Erdogan received His Highness the Amir - who visited Turkiye on his first official visit to a non-Arab country since assuming office in December last year, in an official ceremony.

The newspaper said that following the talks between the leaders and the Kuwaiti and Turkish delegations, His Highness the Amir and President Erdogan attended a ceremony to sign six cooperation agreements regarding multiple fields to enhance cooperation.

Among the agreements, there was a protocol regarding defense procurement between the two governments and a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Turkgun newspaper noted Turkish interest in His Highness the Amir's visit, considering it a significant new phase of the Kuwaiti-Turkish relations, adding that it would mark a new beginning in the bilateral relations.

ULKA TV channel covered the visit, noting Kuwait and Turkiye's goals not only to enhance cooperation between the two countries but also to achieve further integration, harmony, and agreement regarding the regional situation in the area.

The Turkish press confirmed that His Highness's official visit to Turkey is historic and comes at a very crucial time, explaining that it gains utmost importance during those circumstance the region is going through, especially the war in Gaza.

It is known that Kuwait and Turkiye are linked by historic relations, and these relations have their impacts and implications on the political equations in the Middle East, whether directly or indirectly.

Turkish-Kuwaiti relations witnessed a sophisticated pattern after the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1991, especially after the role played by the Turkish government in contributing to the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion. (end)

ta













MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108187552