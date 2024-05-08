Mol Conducts Workshop For Hospitality Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Ministry of Labour recently held a workshop for owners and representatives of hotel and hospitality businesses. Hotel owners and hospitality company representatives had the opportunity to inquire about new services from various departments. Additionally, the Ministry is organising a series of seminars and workshops to educate business owners about its electronic services, ensuring easier and quicker access to the services available to the public.
