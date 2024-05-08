CMR Institute's Board Of Directors Vote On New Chairman, Vice Chair

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Roanoke, VA, April 19, 2024: CMR Institute's Board of Directors recently held their annual meeting and selected new leadership, electing Barbara Lockee, PhD as Chairman of the Board and Tim Kern as the Vice-Chair.



Dr. Lockee is Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Instructional Design and Technology at Virginia Tech. She has served on the faculty at Virginia Tech for over 25 years. Her research interests focus on instructional design issues related to distance education and online learning. She has published more than 100 papers in academic journals and has recently written two books. Dr. Lockee has been a member of CMR Institute's Board of Directors since 2016 and previously served as a member of the Curriculum Committee. Dr. Lockee is a frequent speaker and contributor for CMR Institute in the areas of instructional design, learning technology, and learning strategy.



"It is an honor to serve as CMR Institute's next Chair of the Board of Directors. I look forward to working alongside Vice Chair Tim Kern, my esteemed board colleagues, and the CMR team to advance the organization's mission of innovation and excellence in healthcare education. I am especially grateful to follow Dr. Jeff Farber in this capacity, as he established an exceptional model for leadership and collegial support in this role," said Dr. Lockee.



Tim Kern served the life sciences industry for over 33 years at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He began his career in sales and retired in 2020 as Global Commercial Operations North America Training Lead. Mr. Kern was responsible for ensuring that massive training requirements were successfully completed as a result of the many acquisitions Pfizer completed during his tenure. Mr. Kern is a distinguished learning leader and a long-time member of LTEN. He is also a graduate of CMR Institute and has served on the CMR Institute Board of Directors since early 2021.



Mr. Kern shared "I would like to thank the Board of Directors for electing me as the new Vice-Chair. I remain committed to the mission and vision of CMR Institute and look forward to working with the Board and supporting Dr. Lockee in her new role."



"Barbara Lockee and Tim Kern have both served as members of CMR's Board of Director's for a number of years, each bringing tremendous expertise and insight to CMR Institute's strategy and non-profit mission. I am delighted that they have been unanimously elected to serve in these leadership positions and am grateful for their ongoing service to CMR, said Michelle O'Connor, President and CEO of CMR Institute.



About CMR Institute



CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization whose mission is to enhance healthcare by providing innovative and effective learning solutions that increase knowledge and drive performance for life science professionals. Our comprehensive training library is updated regularly and vetted by industry-leading healthcare experts to ensure our learners are empowered with expertise and credibility to improve the healthcare industry, both today and the ever-changing tomorrow.

