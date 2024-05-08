UNASDG Names Al-Diqs As Coordinator For MENA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, May 8 (Petra) -- The United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Development Goals (UNASDG) has appointed Jordanian Nujoud Al-Diqs as the coordinator for the International Affairs Department in the Middle East and North Africa region.Al-Diqs currently holds the position of Assistant Executive Director, Director of International Relations, and Official Spokesperson for the UNASDG's regional office for MENA, based in Amman.Senator Robin Egolf, head of the Diplomatic Council, warmly welcomed Al-Diqs to the organization as the Regional Coordinator for MENA. He emphasized the importance of collaboration on infrastructure development projects aligned with sustainable development goals and the fostering of government relations.In a press statement, Senator Egolf commended the support provided by His Majesty King Abdullah II towards sustainable development programs, highlighting Jordan's ongoing commitment to creating an enabling environment for comprehensive development. He also noted Jordan's pivotal role in enhancing economic ties within the Middle East region and global markets.The UNASDG, a constituent of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, is dedicated to facilitating international cooperation for the betterment of humanity. Its activities are centered around the sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations, aiming to enhance human health and social well-being worldwide.