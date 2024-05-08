               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hoichoi To Netflix- OTT Platforms To Watch Rabindranath Tagore Stories


5/8/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Rabindranath's birth anniversary, we look at some of his most famous stories and books, which have been adapted into Hindi and Bengali cinema. Here are seven platforms where you might find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired movies available for streaming online

Hoichoi to Netflix- OTT platforms to watch Rabindranath Tagore stories

Hoichoi

Hoichoi is a Bengali on-demand video streaming platform that offers a wide range of Bengali content, including movies, web series, and music.


While the availability of Rabindranath Tagore-inspired films may vary depending on your region, you may find some titles available for streaming on this platform.

Amazon Prime Video

You may find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired films, particularly those with English subtitles, available for streaming on this platform.


You may find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired movies available for rent or purchase on YouTube, or you might come across some titles that are available for free with advertisements.

Hotstar

Hotstar is a popular Indian streaming platform that offers a variety of movies, TV shows, sports, and news content.


Zee5 is a digital entertainment platform that offers a diverse range of Indian and international content, including movies, TV shows, and original series.

Eros Now

Eros Now is a subscription-based streaming platform that offers a wide selection of Indian movies, TV shows, music videos, and more.

AsiaNet News

