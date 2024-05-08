UN Official: Sudan's War Stalls Progress In Disputed Abyei Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 8 (KUNA) -- The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, stated that political progress towards determining the final status of the disputed Abyei area between Sudan and South Sudan remains has stalled since the crisis erupted in the country.

Lacroix affirmed during his briefing to the Security Council on the situation in Abyei, late on Tuesday, that despite the positive engagement seen in the last months preceding the onset of the crisis, it is likely that the ongoing fighting will continue to impact the prospects for constructive dialogue between the two parties.

Lacroix warned that amidst challenges such as the conflict in Sudan, which has also affected tribal relations, the presence of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) remains at the forefront of efforts to maintain reconciliation, including working with the UN agencies, funds and programs to facilitate pre-migration tribal conferences.

Lacroix expressed deep concern about the presence of South Sudanese security forces in South Abyei since October 2022, including additional deployments of South Sudan People's Defence Forces, which took place in late March and early April of this year.

Lacroix stated in this regard, "This presence constitutes a violation of the 2011 agreement between Sudan and South Sudan regarding Abyei and relevant Security Council resolutions."

He condemned the attacks that led to the killing of two peacekeepers in late January, reiterating the Secretary-General's call on the relevant authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

He addressed the humanitarian situation in Abyei, describing it as difficult, where local communities face challenges in accessing essential services and commodities, as well as continued influx of displaced people due to the conflict in Sudan.

Lacroix warned of the ongoing fighting in Sudan and its consequences on operations and resupply to the headquarters of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM), where the closure of airspace has led to the ending of aerial monitoring.

He noted that amidst the crisis, which has led to displacement and the lack of security associated with ongoing violence between communities in the region, support for the rule of law for the people of Abyei remains more important than ever.

The UN official highlighted that the UN teams in Sudan and South Sudan - in coordination with UNISFA - have initiated the implementation of joint Abyei program projects aimed at assisting in creating a conducive environment for peaceful coexistence.

Sudan has been witnessing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since April of last year in Khartoum and other cities, where thousands have been killed and injured, leading to the displacement of millions, including about a million who have sought refuge in neighboring

