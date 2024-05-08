Riyadh Air Seals Partnership With STA

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

: Saudi Arabia's second flag carrier Riyadh Air will soon announce more routes and destinations thanks to a new agreement with the Kingdom's official tourism body.



The airline, backed by the country's Public Investment Fund, inked the memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority, at Dubai's Arabian Travel Market.



According to a statement, Riyadh Air and STA will seek joint sponsorships and will collaborate at global trade shows and events.

The two parties will also work together to offer joint loyalty program schemes with exclusive offers and rewards to benefit guests.



“Increasing Saudi's connectivity with the world is a key pillar of our tourism strategy and will ensure we sustain our rapid growth and meet our new ambitious target of 150 million visits by 2030,” STA CEO Fahd Hamidaddin said.



“This exciting new partnership with Riyadh Air will support our goals and ensure more visitors can travel to experience the cool mountains, pristine waters and dynamic cities that make Saudi a great year-round destination,” Hamidaddin added.



He added that the firm is currently connected to over 180 destinations and is aiming to triple annual passenger traffic to 330 million by 2030. The CEO also shed light on how as well this new agreement will help propel these efforts.

The new deal will also make airline booking processes simpler due to collaboration on payment solutions.



Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas added:“This is another momentous day in the history of Riyadh Air.”



He added:“Working alongside the STA to elevate the travel experience for our guests and those coming to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signifies what we're all about.”



He also highlighted that the carrier is working on elevating aviation standards to previously unseen levels.



“We have a shared commitment to travel and tourism in the Kingdom along with our forward-thinking approach to innovation, sustainability, and the satisfaction of our guests,” the CEO concluded.



Earlier this week, Douglas said that the airline has plans to bolster its aircraft lineup through additional orders, as it requires“a very large fleet” to establish itself alongside regional giants.



This move came as the Kingdom's second flag carrier ordered 39 Boeing 787-9 jets last year, with options for 33 more.



It also aligns well with Saudi Arabia's goal to expand its aviation industry and attract more tourists, broadening its airline capacity beyond pilgrimage travel, which currently forms the backbone of the country's inbound tourism.

