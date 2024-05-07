Four Injured By Russian Attacks In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders on Tuesday attacked the Nikopol district in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, injuring four people.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Fourteen kamikaze drone strikes. Two artillery strikes. The Russian army abused the Nikopol district all day long. It was loud in the district center, the Pokrovsk, Myrove and Marhanets communities," the post said.

According to Lysak, four people were injured, among them two women aged 91 and 50 and two men aged 37 and 40. One of them is in a serious condition.

"Ten private houses, three garages and three outbuildings were damaged. Two greenhouses were broken. One car was damaged, and another one was destroyed. Power lines were hit," Lysak said.

Photos: Serhii Lysak/Telegram