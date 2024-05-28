Incessant Rain Hits Normal Life, Connectivity In Manipur; Multiple Areas Flooded

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, May 28 (IANS) Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Remal and the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, inundated several areas, including cropland, in Manipur and disrupted movement on several important highways on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that at least five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Jiribam - were badly affected by the non-stop rains and landslides in multiple locations.

Major roads, including the Imphal-Silchar National Highway (NH 37), were also inundated or blocked due to huge landslides, paralysing traffic.

According to officials, a goods-laden truck was swept away and fell into a deep gorge on the NH-37 while several other trucks were stranded, waiting for excavators to clear the debris, officials said.

Many rivers, including the Imphal River, are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities, homes and important institutions including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

However, no death or injury has been reported in the heavy rain, which may continue till Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a post on his X handle, said: "One gate of the Ethai Barrage has been opened for 30 cm. We are closely monitoring the situation, and any further openings will be done in consultation with the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). Our official teams are working tirelessly around the clock to manage this situation effectively and ensure the safety of the people." The barrage impounds the Manipur River just below the confluence of the Imphal River and the Tuitha River south of Loktak Lake and is part of the Loktak Hydroelectric project that supplies hydropower to the seven Northeast states.

In view of the prevailing bad weather, the Manipur government has ordered all schools to be closed for three days from Wednesday.

"In view of the widespread destruction and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and floods that followed and in anticipation of the same in the following days, and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers of the state, all schools of the state would remain closed," an official order said.

It said that during this period, all activities at the schools, including the admission process, should not be taken up.